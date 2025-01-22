Building A 2025 Portfolio: Inflation Hedges And AI Plays

Jan. 22, 2025 8:48 AM ETMOAT, SMOT, MOTI, GDXJ, HODL, NLR, GLIN, DGIN, CNXT, OUNZ
VanEck
4.58K Followers
(26min)

Summary

  • S&P 500 valuations are priced for perfection, trading at a premium relative to historical averages.
  • Real assets such as gold, silver and bitcoin are among the best performing assets globally, while corporate fixed rate bond spreads across high yield and investment grade are near historically tight levels.
  • Powerful macroeconomic tailwinds are in place supporting infrastructure spending, coming from both the public and private sectors.
  • Although US-based investors have had a hard time allocating capital outside of their home country, we continue to highlight the opportunity in the Indian equity market in particular, which has actually kept pace with the US in the past 20 years.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

This blog explores practical strategies to align your portfolio with the key macroeconomic trends outlined in CEO Jan van Eck’s 2025 outlook.

An investment in the VanEck Bitcoin ETF (“HODL”) and VanEck Merk Gold ETF (“OUNZ”) (collectively, the “Trusts”) involves significant risk and may not

This article was written by

VanEck
4.58K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: https://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MOAT--
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF
SMOT--
VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF
MOTI--
VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF
GDXJ--
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
HODL--
VanEck Bitcoin ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News