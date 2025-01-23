Carnival: Double Digit Capital Appreciation Potential - Robust Cruising Trends Ahead

  • CCL's reversal from the pandemic pains has been impressive indeed, as observed in the healthier balance sheet, growing profit margins, and record high customer deposits.
  • The same has been observed in its peers and numerous market reports, with it underscoring why the worst may already be behind us.
  • These reasons are also why CCL's promising FY2025 commentary does not appear to be overly aggressive, as similarly observed in the excellent consensus forward estimates.
  • Despite the recent rally, we believe that there remains an excellent double-digit upside potential from current levels, with the stock still cheaply valued.
  • Readers may want to observe CCL's stock price movement for a little longer, before adding nearer the uptrend support line for an improved margin of safety.

Champagne Toast at Dusk

pixdeluxe/E+ via Getty Images

CCL Remains Attractively Valued Despite The Recent Rally - Wait For The 100/200 MA To Materialize Before Buying

We previously covered Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) in September 2024, discussing why it might continue

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

