MIDU: Low Concentration And A Cyclical Tilt To Help Amid Robust U.S. Growth
Summary
- The Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares ETF seeks to deliver 300% (3x) the return of the S&P MidCap 400 index.
- The S&P MidCap 400 index has a circa 65% allocation to cyclical sectors, most notably Industrials, a key benefit amid expectations for 2.7% US GDP growth by the IMF.
- The S&P MidCap 400 trades at a trailing earnings yield of almost 5% and does not suffer from an elevated concentration in just a few names.
- US mid-caps, though not as cheap as small-caps or international stocks, offer compelling value relative to the S&P 500.
- Key risks to consider include significant drawdowns during market corrections, beta slippage in sideways markets, and the outlook for lower US GDP growth in 2026.
