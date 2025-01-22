There’s no doubt that Information Technology is the stock market’s earnings growth engine. For calendar year 2025, I.T.’s bottom-line advance is seen at 22.9%. That’s sharply above the S&P 500’s 14.8% forecast earnings growth rate. Still, investors pay a premium for that strength. Tech’s P/E
IYW: Tech Stocks Due For A Breather
Summary
- I have a hold rating on IYW due to its premium valuation and high earnings quality, despite mixed technical signals and potential near-term volatility.
- Information Technology is the stock market’s earnings growth engine, with a forecasted 22.9% growth rate for 2025, significantly above the S&P 500’s 14.8%.
- IYW’s top three holdings (AAPL, NVDA, MSFT) represent 45% of the portfolio, posing concentration risk but also potential alpha.
- The ETF’s technical outlook shows negative momentum divergence, suggesting a possible test of the 200-day moving average if the January low breaks.
