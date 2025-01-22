Q4 saw a broad variation in the relative performance of SI indices. Climate-focused equity indices outperformed, while ESG-focused indices underperformed. SI Alternatives and SI Sovereigns were weak, and SI Corporates performance was in line with the market, though both sovereign and corporate green
Sustainable Investment Insights - Quarterly Report: January 2025
Summary
- Q4 saw a broad variation in the relative performance of SI indices. Climate-focused equity indices outperformed, while ESG-focused indices underperformed.
- SI real estate and infrastructure indices underperformed in Q4 as yields rose. This reversed much of the strong performance in alternatives in Q3, when yields fell.
- SI fixed income performance was impacted by rising yields in Q4, especially in the US. SI sovereigns underperformed, mainly due to longer durations, while SI corporate returns were in line with the market. Green bonds outperformed the market in Q4.
