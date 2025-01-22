In my very first article published on Seeking Alpha, I called the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (VTI) "heavily overvalued", and briefly suggested two investment opportunities to hedge against a potential decline in
FXI: China - The Ideal Hedge For A U.S. Equities Portfolio
Summary
- FXI is a viable hedge against VTI due to its undervaluation and positive trend, contrasting with VTI's overvaluation.
- China's economic resilience, ongoing stimulus measures, and low valuations make FXI an attractive long-term investment despite current economic challenges.
- Tariffs on Chinese imports could harm the U.S. economy more, reinforcing the need for a diversified portfolio, including FXI.
- FXI's exposure to consumer cyclical and financial sectors, along with its 27% price return and 1.9% yield, supports a Buy rating.
