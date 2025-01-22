Secrets To Outperforming QQQ In 2024 Without TMT Exposure

Summary

  • 2024 was a stellar year for large-cap growth/tech stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 ETFs gaining ~25% each.
  • The Magnificent-7 stocks drove significant returns, with a cap-weighted MAG-7 ETF delivering a 70% annual return, nearly tripling the S&P 500.
  • Our Funds Macro Portfolio outperformed QQQ by over 12% in 2024, with minimal TMT exposure, focusing on Energy, Bitcoin, preferred shares, and geopolitical defense.
  • Key strategies included overweighting midstream MLPs, leveraging Bitcoin ETFs (launch), holding short-duration bonds, and capitalizing on geopolitical tensions with defense and airline ETFs.
2024: Year of Large-Cap, Growth, Stocks

2024 was a terrific year for stocks, mostly large-caps growth/tech oriented ones. While the blue chip Dow Jones (DIA) and small-cap Russell 2000 (IWM) ETFs delivered total returns in the teens (+13.20% on

The Macro Teller has over 30 years of investing experience, including 25 as an investment manager. He holds a BA in Accounting and Economics, as well as an MBA in Finance. He is a licensed CPA and had been a licensed investment advisor in various countries, including the US (Series 7 & 66).

He runs the investing group Macro Trading Factory along with his team where they offer two easy to follow portfolios: Funds Macro Portfolio and Rose's Income Garden. Although the two portfolios are very different they share the same goal: Outperforming the market SPY on a risk-adjusted basis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FMP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

