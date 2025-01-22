The European Union aims to cut net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels, and achieve climate neutrality by mid-century. To support this, the EU is focusing on renewable energy, energy efficiency, and the resilience of
European Utilities: Big Investments And Bigger Debt
Summary
- At the forefront of the energy transition, European utilities will invest c.€160bn to shift their electricity generation from fossil fuels to renewable energy as grids need to be modernised and expanded.
- Enel will spend more than €11bn in 2025. The Italian utility plans to invest around €210 billion between 2021 and 2030, including €40bn through third parties.
- Iberdrola has outlined a €150 billion investment plan in the period 2024-2030, with €12bn in 2025 alone.
- Engie wants to reach a total renewable capacity of 95GW by 2030. The French utility will invest another €10bn in 2025 and should maintain a similar investment level until 2030.
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.
Recommended For You
About E1UTI Ticker
Compare to Peers