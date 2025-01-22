Since my last analysis of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), in which I honed in on its smart glasses vision, its stock has gained 4.3% in price. I issued a Hold rating at the time, largely because
Meta Q4 Preview: The Social Media Empire Is Burgeoning, But I Want Better Value
Summary
- Meta Platforms, Inc.'s Q4 2024 is poised to show 24% revenue growth YoY, driven by AI-driven user engagement and strong daily active user metrics.
- Reality Labs poses high-risk, high-reward potential; smart glasses could disrupt tech, but political, societal, and financial headwinds challenge long-term profitability for the division in general.
- Despite strong fundamentals, a 14.3% CAGR to 2030 offers limited upside versus alternatives; with an 11% margin of safety, META stock is a Hold amidst moderating growth ahead.
