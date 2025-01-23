The United States is having a senior moment. As the country’s oldest president, at age 82, is followed by the second-oldest, an octogenarian chief executive’s fate will also be decided at the ballot box this week. Dissident investors
Air Products and Chemicals: Age Is The Wrong Number By Which To Judge A CEO
Summary
- Dissident investors seeking to oust Air Products and Chemicals boss Seifi Ghasemi are harping on his age to make their case, but it’s the wrong number on which to focus.
- Hedge fund Mantle Ridge's Paul Hilal is urging shareholders to replace Ghasemi and three other board members.
- Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services expressed concerns with the board’s oversight of the company’s strategy and succession planning for Ghasemi.
- The vote is scheduled to take place at the company’s annual meeting on January 23.
