Textron Inc. (TXT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript January 22, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Dave Rosenberg - VP, IR
Scott Donnelly - Chairman and CEO
Frank Connor - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies
Peter Arment - Baird
Robert Stallard - Vertical Research
Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs
Seth Seifman - JPMorgan
Myles Walton - Wolfe Research
David Strauss - Barclays
Ron Epstein - Bank of America
Gavin Parsons - UBS
Pete Skibitski - Alembic Global
Operator
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Textron Q4 2024 Earnings Release Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Now, at this time, I'll turn things over to Mr. Dave Rosenberg, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Dave Rosenberg
Thanks, Bo, and good morning, everyone. Before we begin, I'd like to mention we will be discussing future estimates and expectations during our call today. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risk factors, which are detailed in our SEC filings and also in today's press release. On the call today, we have Scott Donnelly, Textron's Chairman and CEO; and Frank Connor, our Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings call presentation can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website.
Revenues in the quarter were $3.6 billion, down from $3.9 billion in last year's fourth quarter. Segment profit in the quarter was $283 million, down $101 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. During this year's fourth quarter, adjusted income from continuing operations was $1.34 per share compared to $1.60 per share in last year's fourth quarter. Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions totaled $306 million in the quarter, down $74 million from last year's fourth quarter.
For the
