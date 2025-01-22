Textron Inc. (TXT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript January 22, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dave Rosenberg - VP, IR

Scott Donnelly - Chairman and CEO

Frank Connor - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Peter Arment - Baird

Robert Stallard - Vertical Research

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs

Seth Seifman - JPMorgan

Myles Walton - Wolfe Research

David Strauss - Barclays

Ron Epstein - Bank of America

Gavin Parsons - UBS

Pete Skibitski - Alembic Global

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Textron Q4 2024 Earnings Release Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Now, at this time, I'll turn things over to Mr. Dave Rosenberg, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Dave Rosenberg

Thanks, Bo, and good morning, everyone. Before we begin, I'd like to mention we will be discussing future estimates and expectations during our call today. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risk factors, which are detailed in our SEC filings and also in today's press release. On the call today, we have Scott Donnelly, Textron's Chairman and CEO; and Frank Connor, our Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings call presentation can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Revenues in the quarter were $3.6 billion, down from $3.9 billion in last year's fourth quarter. Segment profit in the quarter was $283 million, down $101 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. During this year's fourth quarter, adjusted income from continuing operations was $1.34 per share compared to $1.60 per share in last year's fourth quarter. Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions totaled $306 million in the quarter, down $74 million from last year's fourth quarter.

For the