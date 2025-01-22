Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 22, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Jessica Moore - Vice President, Investor Relations

Joaquin Duato - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Joseph Wolk - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Jennifer Taubert - Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Innovative Medicine

John Reed - Executive Vice President, Innovative Medicine, R&D

Tim Schmid - Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, MedTech

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Joshua Jennings - TD Cowen

Alexandria Hammond - Wolfe Research

Tim Anderson - Bank of America

Lawrence Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Chris Schott - JPMorgan

David Roman - Goldman Sachs

Jessica Moore

Hello, everyone. This is Jessica Moore, Vice President of Investor Relations for Johnson & Johnson. Welcome to our company's review of business results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 and our financial outlook for 2025.

You can find additional materials, including today's presentation and associated schedules on the Investor Relations section of the Johnson & Johnson website at investor.jnj.com.

Please note that this presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the company's future operating and financial performance, market position and business strategy. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current expectations of future events using the information available as of the date of this recording and are subject