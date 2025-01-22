The Changes In U.S. Energy Policy Could Impact The BNO ETF Product

Andrew Hecht
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Brent and WTI crude oils have distinct refining qualities and regional price influences, with Brent's premium over WTI narrowing recently.
  • The new U.S. administration's focus on fossil fuel production aims to achieve energy independence, potentially reducing OPEC+'s pricing power.
  • Crude oil prices have risen in early 2025, supported by geopolitical tensions, OPEC+ production cuts, and the approaching driving season.
  • Increased U.S. oil output under the Trump administration could lead to lower oil prices, impacting ETFs like BNO, which tracks Brent crude oil prices.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hecht Commodity Report. Learn More »

Crude oil barrels in a row

narvikk

The two benchmark prices for crude oil are Brent North Sea petroleum and West Texas Intermediate petroleum. While both are light, sweet crude oils with low sulfur content, Brent petroleum is a better grade for refining into distillate products. In contrast, slightly sweeter

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from a top-ranked author in commodities, forex, and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of over 29 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish, and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders and investors. I am offering a free trial and a discount to new subscribers for a limited time.

This article was written by

Andrew Hecht
29.74K Followers

Andrew Hecht is a 35-year Wall Street veteran covering commodities and precious metals.

He runs the investing group The Hecht Commodity Report, one of the most comprehensive commodities services available. It covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BNO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on BNO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BNO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News