It's worth paying attention when a bullish market stops making new highs on good news. The recent moves in the US dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) could therefore be important as President Trump's inauguration has passed and UUP fell through support. This article
UUP: Tracking A Dollar Reversal
Summary
- The USD's decline post-Trump's inauguration reflects market disappointment over non-committal tariff announcements and lower-than-expected inflation data.
- Market sentiment was too extreme in early January, when some analysts were calling for Fed rate hikes to curb the yield rally.
- The DXY has broken near-term trend support, suggesting the USD's 10% rally from September to January may be reversing.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.