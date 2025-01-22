Nvidia: Getting Clues On Outlook From Its Key Customers
Summary
- Hyperscalers are major customers of Nvidia Corporation. A deceleration in hyperscaler capex spending is expected in 2025, which can temper NVDA's revenue growth expectations.
- Blackwell shipment forecasts have started to be revised downward due to delays driven by issues of overheating again. Some customers are postponing their orders for later versions of the product.
- On the bright side, NVDA stock has become less expensive, trading at a 17% discount to its 5-yr median levels on a 1-yr fwd P/E basis.
- I am still a keen buyer of NVDA, and I am waiting for a retest of monthly support on NVDA vs. S&P 500 to add to my positions.
- Nancy Pelosi has a terrific investment track record, which makes her portfolio moves worthwhile to track. Over the last couple of months, she has been unloading NVDA shares.
