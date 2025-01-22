J Studios

Our top story so far. The new administration’s project, Project Stargate, will see companies like Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), MGX, and OpenAI commit an initial $100 billion to build data centers in the U.S., starting in Texas. The initiative could reach $500 billion over the next four years.

Initially, 10 data centers will be built in Abilene, with plans to expand to 20 over time, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison said. Arm (ARM), Nvidia (NVDA), and Microsoft (MSFT) were also named as key partners in the project.

Analysts said Project Stargate is likely to usher in an era of "massive" artificial intelligence investments in the U.S., though the broader implications may not be known for some time.

Wedbush says: "We believe this is the start of a wave of massive AI investments to take place in the US as we expect more big tech players to make announcements over the coming weeks."

Macquarie analyst Paul Golding says regardless of how much money SoftBank puts in, its involvement in the project should show investors "how valuable" the quality and combination of its assets and tech investment management capabilities are.

BofA analyst Brad Sills says Stargate is a "possible positive" for Oracle, but adds, “With our FY25 (estimates) for Oracle’s capital expenditures reaching $13.9 billion (+103%), against FY25e cloud revenue of $24.7 billion (+25%), we believe we are entering a period where negative margin leverage is likely to occur near term."

And BofA analyst Justin Post says the possibility remains that it could result in more competition for Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) for AI workloads.

"Stargate (is) likely well positioned to power US Government AI usage (healthcare was cited as a target vertical) and possibly competing vs. AWS for other AI workloads," he said.

Looking to the World Economic Forum in Davos, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon said on the sidelines he sees signs of overheating in the U.S. stock market.

"Asset prices are kind of inflated," he said, adding that, "you need fairly good outcomes to justify those prices, and we're all hoping for that."

Dimon also had a positive take on the use of tariffs as an economic weapon, saying that it may trigger some inflation, but national security is more important than "a bit more inflation."

But Harvard economics professor Ken Rogoff said President Trump faces a lot of constraints that he didn’t face in 2016 through 2020; people shouldn’t expect “quite the boom we got the last time.”

He added, “Every campaign promise practically is something counterproductive – I mean you can go to the tariffs, social security being not taxed, and on and on and on. It’s less obvious that he has the same room to run with his policies. When he came, interest rates were zero; now they’re not.”

Rogoff also said when it comes to Fed monetary policy “my guess is, where we are at the moment, the odds of a hike are as good as the odds of a cut.”

Among active stocks, Procter & Gamble (PG) posted a solid fiscal Q2 earnings report. Organic sales rose 3% during the quarter to beat the consensus estimate of +2.4%. The organic sales increase was driven by a 2% increase in organic volume and a 1% increase from favorable geographic mix.

P&G (PG) guided for full-year revenue growth in the range of 2% to 4% and EPS of $6.91 to $7.05 (midpoint $6.98) vs. $6.94 consensus.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) exceeded Street forecasts for Q4 2024, mainly due to its Innovative Medicine unit, while its MedTech division fell short of expectations.

The company set its 2025 outlook for reported revenue at $89.2 billion to $90 billion, shy of the consensus of $91.1 billion. It expects adjusted EPS of $10.50 to $10.70, bracketing the consensus of $10.60.

And Seagate Technology's (STX) is higher after fiscal second quarter results beat estimates, which drew positive reactions from analysts. Morgan Stanley reiterated its Outperform rating and Top Pick status for the stock.

In addition. Benchmark Equity upgraded Seagate's rating to Buy from Hold with a $120 target price. Analyst Mark Miller said he sees continued strong cloud demand along with growing AI business driving results in the second half of 2025 and 2026.

In other news of note, Uber (UBER) and DoorDash (DASH) both announced new partnerships with Home Depot (HD) that will give consumers the opportunity to order products through the Uber Eats and DoorDash apps for on-demand or scheduled delivery.

As part of the partnership with Uber (UBER), users can browse a selection of Home Depot products from more than 2,000 store locations. Products such as tools, garden supplies and appliances can also be delivered to job sites.

Home Depot products can also be purchased directly on the DoorDash app. The partnership is anticipated to bring products to homes and work sites in as little as an hour, based on average delivery times.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, let’s downshift into the small-cap space. Oppenheimer technical analyst Ari Wald notes that the Invesco Small-Cap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is one of the few small-cap benchmarks that broke above its 2021 peak in July and has surpassed this peak during the post-election breakout.

The ETF is inflecting positively from the bullish slope of its 200-day average, compared to the Russell 2000 (IWM), which Wald sees as a resumption of small-cap leadership and may lead to a bullish “catch-up” for small-cap stocks for the upcoming months.

But he noted that a “reversal below the Russell’s smoothed trend would potentially confirm the market’s fourth quarter peak as the ‘As Good As It Gets’ moment of the cycle.”

Wald screened for Outperform-rated small-cap stocks with solid momentum (those with bullish inflection points, are resuming higher, or are about to break out).

Among the names are Mueller Water Products, (MWA), Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT), StepStone (STEP), Hanover Insurance (THG) and Merit Medical Systems (MMSI).