HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call January 22, 2025 7:30 AM ET

Operator

I’ll now hand the conference over to Mr. Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, Chief Financial Officer, HDFC Bank. Thank you and over to Mr. Vaidyanathan.

Srinivasan Vaidyanathan

Okay. Thank you, Nirav. Good evening to all. Thanks for participating and coming in today. I will kick it off, I will request our CEO Mr. Sashi Jagdishan to get started and give some opening remarks, then we will go straight to any questions that you all have, we can go into that. Sashi, over to you, please.

Sashidhar Jagdishan

Thank you, Srini, and thank you all for joining on this call on a Wednesday evening. We just declared our results and, obviously, as you probably know much better than all of us put together. We are in the midst of a very challenging macro environment with tight liquidity conditions, signs of moderating