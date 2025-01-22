My economic forecast is unchanged at the end of Day One of President Trump’s second term as president. The inaugural speech and first set of executive orders do not change expectations for policy in any surprising way. A notable absence
President Trump's Day One: No Changes To Economic Forecast
Summary
- My economic forecast is unchanged at the end of Day One of President Trump’s second term as president.
- Looking at the short-run economic forecast, with a time horizon of two years, does not assess the overall effects of public policies.
- Foreign trade policy continues to be the greatest unknown that affects the economic outlook.
- Immigration will certainly be lower in the Trump administration, but border crossings have already dropped, according to data from the U.S. Border Patrol.
- Policy change will provide some short-term stimulus to the oil industry, but have negligible impact in the short run to the overall economy.
