All The Alpha Is Gone Except For AI - Matthew Tuttle

Matthew Tuttle talks to Rob Isbitts about Wall Street's selfishness problem (0:45). What problem ETFs solved and why they're the next logical evolution for mutual funds (4:30). Levered and inverse ETFs and sustaining interest (7:40). Active management and where alpha can be found (11:40). Hedges, edges, asymmetry and themes (15:30).

Transcript

Rob Isbitts: I'm Rob Isbitts and I write regularly at Seeking Alpha under the profile name that matches the name of my research firm, Sungarden Investment Publishing.

I am also the leader of a new investing group on Seeking Alpha, which is called Sungarden YARP Portfolio, uncommon name, I know, but it is a unique group of investors.

I am pleased to welcome back to the podcast, a fellow I've shared the stage with several times. His name is Matthew Tuttle. And if you haven't heard what he's up to, I think you should because he and I see the investing world similarly in one very important respect.

We have no time for BS. And we don't waste time trying to do what the masses of investing gurus try to do, which is talk over people's heads in hopes they'll be impressed by us. Or as I like to say it, Matthew Tuttle and I are part of a group of professional investors that live by the motto, no style points.

To that end, since the last time we shared the air here, well over a year ago, I think, he has added significantly to the roster of ETFs his firm's involved in. He's revamped his blog and he's created something called the H.E.A.T Formula, which we'll talk about shortly.

I'm going to read you a quote from the homepage of his firm's website, and we'll chat about that later as well. Here's the quote,

We believe Wall Street has a selfishness problem, prioritizing the interests of large institutions driven by their own agendas, leaving everyday investors behind. We are challenging the status quo and fighting for our investors. Our mission is clear, cut through the noise of media and Wall Street to deliver investment products and strategies focused on profitability, not politics or institutional self-interest.

I'm going to come back to that because there's a lot of meat there, as they say.

So Matthew Tuttle, welcome back to Seeking Alpha's Investing Experts Podcast.

Matthew Tuttle: Thank you for having me.

RI: Give us the 2 minute story of your career. It's been a little while since you've been here. We've both been around the block and I think where you landed is I think exactly where your path should have taken you, so I'm glad it did.

MT: Started out on Wall Street with a couple of different brokerage firms. Didn't really like what passed for advice back then. It was in the 90s and the tail end was the Internet bubble. And saw a lot of bad stuff, went to a couple of insurance companies figuring maybe that would be better. It wasn't.

And in 2003, formed my own wealth management firm, figured the only way to do it right is do it yourself. In 2012, I started having other wealth managers come and ask if we could manage money for them. And I formed a money management firm to do that.

2015 started launching ETFs and have never looked back and have just been purely focused on the ETF business ever since. In kind of everything goes full circle, we're working on getting back into wealth management because what I've seen out there hasn't really changed. And I kind of want to see if we can fix it.

RI: Well, at the end of the day, we both come from a fiduciary background. I think the whole idea is people present problems and you try to solve them. It's pretty much that simple, isn't it?

MT: Exactly. So you try to solve them in a way that's in their best interest, not yours.

RI: That's right, that's right, yep. So 22 ETFs, is that the accurate count?

MT: I think we have 23 right now, and we've got a gazillion in various stages that we could launch or that will launch over the next couple of weeks and months.

RI: Great. And you folks are managing, are you still above a billion? I remember when you announced that.

MT: We are currently 3.2 billion.

RI: Woo. There you go. All right. So there is some size and strength here.

We know what ETFs are in general, but I think what I find a lot in the comment sections of my articles on Seeking Alpha and even in the investing group now, that some of the basics are sometimes glossed over and they don't create themselves.

So, even though we know what they are in general, can you explain some of the different roles and the parts of making it so that an ETF can exist, it can sustain itself and ultimately do what any investor wants is to be able to buy it or sell it.

MT: Yeah. And I really look at ETFs as the next logical evolution for mutual funds. You and I are old enough to remember when mutual funds were how you invested. And the mutual funds had some significant disadvantages. You couldn't trade them when you wanted to trade them and you had no idea what your portfolio manager was holding.

So ETFs solved that problem. It's a basket of securities, or in the case of some of the things we do one security and it gives you the ability to trade in and out of it, hold on to it.

There are all sorts of different fun things you can do from a tax perspective to minimize taxes that you can't do in a mutual fund. And then guys like me come up with what we think are good ideas that investors are going to want. And we go ahead and we launch the fund and try to educate people about what it does and how they should be using it.

RI: So the role that you specifically play, because sometimes I'll hear people say, well, you know, the manager is doing a terrible job with that fund. And in the majority of cases, not all, but in majority, the manager is not making investment decisions. The manager is kind of following a script to keep the thing in line. Can you explain the difference?

MT: Yeah. I mean, most funds out there, most ETFs are index ETFs and they're just designed to track an index.

And that index may move up or down, but they're tracking it. I think where you get people kind of pushing back on, maybe managers not doing a good job or like the Cathie Wood ARK situations, which is an actively managed ETF, which has obviously had its ups and downs, but most ETF managers are tracking something.

Our biggest ETFs are 2x single stocks, MicroStrategy (MSTR), Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA). So I'm not making a call on any of those names. We're just trying to give you 2x exposure on those names every single day.

RI: And in most cases when you have let's say a 2x to the long side you also have an inverse with it. Is that an automatic?

MT: It’s not all automatic, I mean that comes down to what you think the marketplace will bear. What we've seen, and it makes sense. I mean, most times markets are up.

If you look at the leveraged and inverse space, most of the assets are in the leveraged. They're not in the inverse. The inverse tend to be much more trading vehicles where the inverses we have, we'll see assets go up when the underlying is going up. So people tend to trade at counter trend. But then as soon as the underlying goes down, they take their profits and they get out.

So we only do inverse on names where we think the marketplace can support it. We've got inverse on Nvidia, Tesla, MicroStrategy, Bitcoin and Ether. We don't have it on like Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), because I just don't think the marketplace cares about really being short those names.

RI: Right, right. And if they do, it may be so fleeting to see assets...

MT: It's so fleeting that it's not economical for us to have an ETF.

RI: Right, right. Yep. Okay. No, that helps to better understand.

There has been a really strange case. I don't know if you can comment on this, but I have tracked and written about (TLT), which is the now the enormous tracker of the 20 to 30 year treasury.

And over the last few years, it just seems like money has flooded into it as if it is “the bond market.” And even when rates were going up, the assets were flying in, even though rising rates means falling bond prices. And this came to my attention recently because I was looking at some of the inverse, trying to exploit higher interest rates at the long end of the Treasury curve.

And I could not believe how much the assets on the short side, (TBF) was the one I was looking at, the single inverse of the TLT. And the assets had gone well under 100 million.

I think it was close to a billion at one point and so is that what you're talking about from the issuer standpoint that you just, you can't sustain that if there isn't enough interest even if it's a good idea.

MT: Exactly. Yeah, for us, 15 million, 20 million in assets is breakeven. So, if I have an inverse ETF that's got 5 million in it, we're bleeding.

And from an economic standpoint that doesn't make a lot of sense. I'm hoping on TLT, because I mean, anyone who's read my work knows, I think bonds are one of the worst investments out there.

I hope people are using TLT like I use it, which is a trading vehicle. I think it's a great trading vehicle. I don't think it's a good buy and hold put in your portfolio. I don't know what it's done. I think I saw somebody post something like over the past 5 years, you would have lost money in it, which considering people use bonds for “safety”, losing money kind of sucks.

RI: Yeah, I wrote something for Seeking Alpha a couple months ago, which a lot of folks seem to like. It was called the Zero Return Club. And it was a variety of stocks, ETFs, I think TLT was in there, just how many years they go without making any money.

So that’s indexed ETFs, and we've touched on inverse and leveraged. Talk to me about active ETFs, because you have been fairly active inactive of I think from before you started working as closely as you do now with T-Rex, right?

MT: Yeah, and we do have a couple of active ETFs right now. I am dubious because I believe there is zero alpha in fundamental analysis anymore.

I think the Internet has leveled the playing field, and you're not going to figure out something about Apple that I'm not going to be able to figure it out. And if you are, you're not going to be able to do it consistently. I think what you find is most actively managed ETFs don't beat their benchmarks.

That being said, we will participate when we find things that are interesting. Either edges, so we've got the Brendan Wood Topgun ETF (BWTG), which uses a process that figures out the stocks that the top money managers are going to be buying, not that they're already buying.

And then we've got a fund managed by Nancy Tengler, where the majority of the companies in there are older economy companies that are going to benefit from AI. And I think that is a powerful theme.

Beyond that, I have very little interest in actively managed, especially actively managed that uses fundamental analysis.

RI: Is it fair to say that actively managed success now comes from actively managing through rotation of passive or index vehicles?

MT: So even that, I've seen people try to do that and fail miserably. I really don't see I think all the alpha is gone except for AI. AI allows a lot of opportunities to add alpha.

And I actually just wrote about this in Seeking Alpha. But I think fundamental analysis, no. Asset allocation, I mean, look at anything other than (SPY) over the past few years. Adding that stuff to your portfolio doesn't help.

I think anything momentum-based just hasn't worked. If someone had something based on behavioral, so like personally, I'll do mean reversion stuff in my own portfolio. I think that works because of human nature. But beyond that, I just think there's no alpha left.

RI: Yeah, so it's almost like you have to be, follow the crowd momentum or you have to be deep contrarian. There's nothing in between. Is that kind of what you're saying?

MT: I don't think you can be follow the crowd momentum. I mean, by the time you're getting into these stocks, it's too late.

RI: Yeah.

MT: I think you can be contrarian. So things like, for example, you know, 2 to 4 period RSI, That's a measure that's been out there since the early 90s. Theoretically, any edges that that has should be arbed out and they haven't yet.

RI: Correct.

MT: So that's interesting. But beyond that, I think any edges that you found in something, you know, those are all gone unless it's an area that the big guys can't play. Like, you know, there are edges in shorting the volatility exchange traded products.

There are edges in shorting (UNG). But for the most part, the edges that have been out there are long gone.

RI: And if I'm not mistaken, you just gave us a masterclass on the E within the H.E.A.T Formula, right? So describe the H and the A and the T around the E edges you just discussed.

MT: Yeah, so HEAT stands for hedges, edges, asymmetry and themes. So the idea is, you always want to have portfolio hedges. You can't time the market.

So you always want to have something. And that something is not treasuries. Look at 2022, if you think treasuries will hedge your portfolio, they won't. But you always want to have hedges. You always want to find edges, structural edges or edges, you know, based on the marketplace.

So AI, using AI as an edge. Asymmetry is you want to design your trades and your portfolio for asymmetric returns, meaning heads, I win a lot, tails, I lose a little, which is one of the big issues I have with bonds. Bonds are heads I win a little, tails maybe I lose a lot. I don't like those trades. And then themes are you always want to be positioned in today's top themes and the top themes that are likely in the future. It's not asset allocation, its themes.

RI: What are some of the themes that you are prioritizing out? Whether you have products around them or whether, just because we both do a lot of trading apart from let's call it the main public stuff that people see in part because we're technicians, in part because we're market wonks and it helps you stress test a lot of ideas.

I think we've talked about that before. So where are the other things that you are seeing now? In other words, where's it leading your trading, but also your investing focus currently?

MT: I think being positioned in the right themes is so important. So, for me, how do I identify those? I mean, number 1, you keep your eyes open.

Anyone who's used AI realizes, holy crap, I mean, AI is going to change the world. Number 2, I read the news. Whenever I read the news and something important is happening, I'll start researching that.

So, as we're taping this, the big thing going on right now are the California wildfires. Who are going to be the winners in that? Who are going to be the losers? That is going to move stocks up and down.

The third thing I do is, every week I try to look and see, all right, what were the top stocks last week? And I group them by industry and I see, am I seeing something? So all right, I'm looking at the 20 top stocks last week and oh 15 were from the pharmaceutical industry. What's going on? Is that a theme that I want to play in?

So, we've got a couple thematic ETFs. We're launching some more. A theme that I love is self-defense, lethal and non-lethal. And we've got the ETF guns for that.

Another theme that if you're looking at the news, American Airlines (AAL) just lost the big lawsuit because of their fiduciary responsibility and their retirement plans, where they were pushing people towards ESG investments. And the judge said, no, you can't do that. You've got to focus on the financial aspect. I've got an ETF for that, (ESGX). It only buys politically neutral companies.

Other themes, you know, Trump, the whole, you know, closing the border. So, you know, the private prisons, the drone stocks, I mean, AI is obvious. Everyone knows AI.

You know, the theme that the Fed is behind the curve, which is what I think the bond market has been trying to tell them for the past couple of months is the Fed’s cutting interest rates and the 10 year is headed towards 5%.

And then, obviously the California wildfires and where I think AI gives you an edge is once you've identified something, you can put it into AI and say, hey, AI, what are the stocks that are going to benefit from, and it's way more complicated than this, but basically what are the stocks that are going to benefit, what are the stocks that are going to get hurt?

And then I'll go out and I'll go long the ones that are going to benefit and I'll buy puts on the ones that are not.

RI: This reminds me a lot listening to you describe this. As I think maybe why both of us, separately, I mean years before we knew each other, really took a liking to technical analysis because it is helping you to understand what's happening as opposed to what people say is happening. And you do want to get an edge, if you will, in terms of time.

And so if you're using AI, you're automatically going to process more information, cut a lot of the crap out and get down to what is more likely to work and what is investing other than just trying to increase your odds, right? It's not a guarantee.

MT: Yeah. And I still do use charts. I do some short-term trading that I do based off charts. I'm also looking at things like RSI, Williams %R, some counter trend indicators.

I do use charts too for my longer term positions, but I'm very careful because what I find is with these thematic investments, stuff happens and it happens quick, and you've got to be there.

So like (CEG), the utility company was a name that I was in, chart pattern didn't look so good the other day. They're up 25% on news. Chart wasn't going to tell you that.

But I think, so with a lot of these, you've just kind of got to be there. But if you do know how to read charts, that can give you somewhat of an edge, especially when you're looking at it short term.

RI: Yeah, I think I would broaden maybe what I said a couple minutes ago to what you're talking about with edges.

It doesn't matter what the edge is, as long as you can convince yourself and not just because it's in your head, but convince yourself logically and through practice that it really is an edge.

MT: Right. And the key about edges is nobody ever got rich doing what everyone else was doing.

RI: Correct.

MT: And you look at traditional asset allocation, which is what most people are doing, and how horrible it's done.

I mean, again, we're working on a wealth management firm. I just got hit up by a guy, $9 million, been with a very big reputable firm. He's like, Matt, I'm earning 3% to 4% a year. I got to figure I can do better. I'm like, yeah. I mean, I could just put you in T bills, and you'd do better than what you're getting in your asset allocation portfolio.

You know, that just, you know, that's, that's not right. So, you've got to have some sort of edge and everyone's their own thing. I mean, what you're good at, I may not be good at. Certain things that I'm good at and that's what I lean into.

RI: Yeah, that's what I love about running an investing group at Seeking Alpha. I'm very upfront with people to say, look, I don't have a monopoly on good ideas. Of course, I can be the thought leader, but I constantly encourage the members of the group, it's like, hey, you joined the group, don't be afraid to offer things up, even if it's just a hunch that I can then apply my tool set to, to help us all kind of learn together. So I think what you're describing is quite essential.

Going to go back to just a couple other things before we finish up. And like I said, I'm going to quote these right from, I don't know if you call it your mission statement, but it's on your website. Not politics.

Now you alluded to this a minute ago, but explain that because I think I was doing a lot of these Investing Experts Podcast sessions with you back when that idea I think was going from an idea to actually putting it out there in ETF form and really making a part of your now H.E.A.T Formula.

So not politics. Talk to us about what that means and why it's important.

MT: When you and I started out in the industry, we had a handful of what were called socially responsible mutual funds. And they were funds that avoided oil, gas, tobacco, you know, whatever.

And the performance would always lag. But you as an investor got to make a choice. You know what, I'm going to accept lower performance, because I want to know I can sleep at night that I'm not investing in tobacco companies, or Exxon (XOM) or anything like that and that's your choice as an investor.

That morphed into ESG and what ended up happening is companies were being forced to use corporate resources, money, people, time, effort to satisfy these ESG criteria, that 99% of the time were not profit maximizing. And every company was being forced to do that.

And then I as a shareholder, all of a sudden, I had no choice. You know, I couldn't say, you know, hey, I want to invest in companies that focus on profit, you know, focus on shareholders. The idea of shareholder capitalism changed to stakeholder capitalism and it started being, hey, we don't just have shareholders, but we've got the environment and we've got society in the world.

And on the surface, that sounds great. Yeah, you want companies to benefit society, but then who decides what benefits society? And to me, unless it's God, you're just going down a slippery slope.

And I think with Trump coming into office, some of the people he's bringing, this American Airlines suit, the companies that you've seen fly by the wind, you know, hey, we're going to be DEI. All right, now we're not going to be DEI. I think we're starting to see that change.

And I would love to go back to a time where we have choices. I can buy a socially responsible fund or I can buy a fund that buys companies that focus on making money. My choice.

RI: Well put. And talk to me a bit about the selfishness problem and how you cut through the noise before we finish up.

MT: Yeah. I mean, Wall Street institutionally is focused on selling products. It is not focused on, hey, I want to do the best thing possible for Rob. It's how do I make the most money off of Rob? What products make me the most money off of Rob? And it's like that in every industry.

I think people are now starting to see, push back against the pharmaceutical industry or the food industry on some of these things. The financial industry is just as bad. Why you don't realize it is 95% of the time the market goes up. \

So I could have you in an awful portfolio, you're still making money, so you're not complaining. But that problem is there.

That's one of the things we want to cut through is, I don't care what makes me the most money. I teach people things about the H.E.A.T Formula, about AI, that don't make me any money, but it's still stuff you need to learn. I think that is huge.

And I think what is out there in the media 9 times out of 10 is noise. And again, just like we've seen, hey the media is captured by pharma and food, it's captured by the financial companies.

I was talking to a reporter a few months back about something that JP Morgan (JPM) had done. I don't even remember what. And the guy said to me, he's like, wow, that would make a great story, but I could never write it because my editor would kill me. I was like, yeah, I bet JP Morgan is a big advertiser, he was like, oh, yeah. And you know, that happens.

So there was something negative about JP Morgan that this publication could not write, because JP Morgan is a big sponsor. And how much bearish stuff do you see in the media? You don't really see that much because again, who are the sponsors? The buy and hold guys.

We want to try to help investors cut through that and figure out, what's noise, what's really important?

RI: This is why we know each other and you know, why we, why we talk with each other and especially nice to do it in this forum. I feel like just taking the last few minutes of what you said and just be like, hey, what he said.

Because it's the same type of thing that I write about all the time. I know the Seeking Alpha audience for the most part does get that. They get the role that, let's call it tenured around the block folks like us, can play apart from buy my product. So that is a great way to close, unless there is anything else that you would like folks to know, including where they can find you.

MT: My website is tuttlecap.com. You can sign up for our newsletter there, the H.E.A.T Formula. We send that out pretty much every day. We've got a whole bunch more ETFs coming down the pike.

Our next foray is into income generation a different way than what's currently out there. And we're working on a wealth management firm and we're working on a way to help financial advisors with AI to be able to optimize what they're doing for clients. And I'm working on a book. So a lot of stuff coming.