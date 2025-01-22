U.S. stocks saw the good times continue today following blockbuster earnings and subscriber growth from Netflix (NFLX) . This further boosted sentiment after President Trump announced yesterday that a joint venture between OpenAI, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY
S&P 500, Dow Jones Update - U.S. Indexes Continue Advance On Trump AI Push
Summary
- S&P 500 and Dow Jones continued to advance, boosted by strong earnings reports.
- President Trump announces major AI investment drive called Stargate.
- The Dow Jones has risen approximately 6% since January 13, and is approaching overbought territory on the RSI. Time for a pause?
- Earnings season continues with upcoming reports from GE Aerospace, American Express, and Verizon.
Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.
