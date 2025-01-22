AGF Management Limited (AGFMF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

AGF Management Limited (OTCPK:AGFMF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call January 22, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ken Tsang - Chief Financial Officer

Kevin McCreadie - Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer

Judy Goldring - President and Head, Global Distribution

Ash Lawrence - Head, AGF Capital Partners

Conference Call Participants

Aria Samarzadeh - Jefferies

Graham Ryding - TD Securities

Tom MacKinnon - BMO Capital

Gary Ho - Desjardins Capital Markets

Operator

Good day. Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2024 AGF Management Limited Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference. Mr. Tsang, you may begin.

Ken Tsang

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. I’m Ken Tsang, Chief Financial Officer at AGF Management Limited. Today, we will be discussing the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024. Slides supporting today’s call and webcast can be found in the Investor Relations section of agf.com.

Also speaking on the call today will be Kevin McCreadie, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. For the question-and-answer period following the presentation, Judy Goldring, President and Head of Global Distribution; and Ash Lawrence, Head of AGF Capital Partners, will also be available to address questions.

Slide 4 provides the agenda for today’s call. After the prepared remarks, we will be happy to take questions.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Kevin.

Kevin McCreadie

Thank you, Ken and thank you everyone for joining us today, 2024 was a mixed year with elevated interest rates and consumer prices, which dampened investor sentiment in the first half. This is followed by a robust markets and positive flows in the second half as interest rates ease. Against this backdrop, AGF performed very well and ended the year