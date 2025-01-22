AMD: Don't Catch A Falling Knife

Shubhm Mitessh Thakkar
69 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • AMD faces significant headwinds, including disappointing CES 2025 performance, slowing hyperscaler capex growth, and mega-cap tech companies developing their own chips, impacting AMD's customer base.
  • AMD's focus on AI CPUs is risky due to low workplace AI adoption and poor performance of Microsoft's AI Co-Pilot, suggesting limited demand for AI PCs.
  • AMD is losing market share to Nvidia in GPUs due to a lack of backward compatibility in new software, and Broadcom is emerging as a strong competitor in AI chips.
  • Long-term growth prospects in AI and data centers face headwinds as tech companies produce their custom AI chips instead.
  • Valuation analysis indicates AMD's fair value is around $96, with technical analysis suggesting a bearish trend, leading to a 'Sell' rating with a $96 price target.

detail of cpu chip processor on aluminum heat sink cooler and lights effects

undefined undefined

Brief/Overview

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is a major multinational technology company that manufactures microprocessors, embedded processors, and graphics processors (GPUs) for servers, workstations, personal computers, etc. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

In 2024, amidst the

This article was written by

Shubhm Mitessh Thakkar
69 Followers
I am Shubhm Thakkar, a student at the Indian Institute of Management - Indore. I have cleared the CFA Level 1 examination and am due to appear for the CFA Level 2 in November 2024. I have past experience publishing on Seeking Alpha as part of my internship at Que Capital which was a subsidiary of AlmaStreet Capital LLC - an entity which previously published on this platform. At AlmaStreet, I followed a GARP Approach - Growth at a Reasonable Price. I intend to use the GARP approach and a Value Investing approach to write my reports on Stocks and ETFs, varying depending on the industry that the stock is a part of and the stage of the business cycle.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News