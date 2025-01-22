Telephone and Data Systems Preferred Shares (NYSE:TDS.PR.U) are currently trading below par and still offer an interesting yield for income investors. As I’ve covered in previous articles, I see TDS’ preferred shares as a good way to be exposed
Telephone And Data Systems: Preferred Shares Remain A Good Option For Risk-Averse Income Investors
Summary
- TDS preferred shares trade below par, offering an attractive yield for income investors, with potential for price appreciation and dividends.
- TDS is monetizing assets, including US Cellular and spectrum sales, to reduce risk and strengthen its balance sheet.
- Strategic asset sales to T-Mobile and Verizon are expected to generate significant cash, reduce leverage, and support fiber network investment.
- TDS' preferred shares, with a 6.625% dividend yield, present a good income option for risk-averse investors, likely to be called next year.
