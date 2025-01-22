SOJF: A 6.5% Investment Grade Baby Bond IPO From The Southern Company

Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • The Southern Company's new 6.50% Junior Subordinated Notes — SOJF — are investment-grade, with a maturity date of 2085 and callable from 2030.
  • SOJF offers a yield to maturity of 6.38% and is fairly priced compared to similar OTC-traded debt issues.
  • SOJF is undervalued compared to similar exchange-traded debt issues, presenting a good diversification opportunity.
  • SO's strong financials and consistent dividend history provide confidence in its ability to cover interest payments on this new debt.
  • SOJF's market cap makes it a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index, influencing its market behavior.

Co-authored by Relative Value.

Overview

This is our next article dedicated to an exchange-traded fixed-income security IPO. In this short study, we will focus on The Southern Company's (SO) latest listed security: Southern Co. Series 2025A

This article was written by

13.7K Followers

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOJF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

