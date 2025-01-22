President Trump Inherits A Good Economy At Risk And A Big Debt

Jan. 22, 2025 6:13 PM ETITB, XHB39 Comments
Kirk Spano
Investing Group Leader
(17min)

Summary

  • The U.S. economy is strong but faces challenges, including high debt and the upcoming Baby Boomer retirement impacting Social Security and Medicare.
  • Inflation is moderating, but housing, insurance, and energy costs remain high; stimulating new housing construction could help mitigate inflation.
  • The federal budget deficit, GDP growth, and energy production are key focus areas, with the 3-3-3 goal aiming to stabilize economic growth.
  • Defense spending cuts are unlikely, and significant budget cuts are difficult, making it challenging to manage the national debt effectively.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Margin of Safety Investing. Learn More »

President-Elect Trump Holds Press Conference At Mar-A-Lago

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

For President Trump's second go around, the short story is this:

  • the economy is pretty good.
  • the national debt and deficit are pretty high.

Everything you read here today should be in the context

If you found today's piece interesting, please remember to follow me and consider a free trial membership to my service: 

Join us today to invest in a changing world with a Margin of Safety. Now 20% off your 1st year.

ETF Asset Allocation, Growth Stocks, Dividend Growth, Low Volatility Retiree Dividend Stocks, REITs, Option Selling For Income & Alternative Income.


This article was written by

Kirk Spano
27.05K Followers

Kirk Spano has managed money since 1995 and his investment firm consults to hedge funds, private equity, businesses and charities. His passion is helping hardworking people make more money with less risk. Kirk’s investing group Margin of Safety Investing features his stock and ETF focus lists, trade alerts, option selling for income and macro analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ITB--
iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF
XHB--
SPDR® S&P Homebuilders ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News