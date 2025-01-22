Amphenol Corporation (APH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 22, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Craig Lampo - Chief Financial Officer

Adam Norwitt - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Luke Junk - Baird

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan

Amit Daryanani - Evercore

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs

Asiya Merchant - Citigroup

Joe Spak - UBS

Andrew Buscaglia - BNP

William Stein - Truist Securities

Saree Boroditsky - Jefferies

Guy Hardwick - Freedom Capital Markets

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America

Steven Fox - Fox Advisors

Scott Graham - Seaport Research

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call for Amphenol Corporation. Following today's presentation, there will be a formal question-and-answer session. Until then, all lines will remain in a listen-only mode. At the request of the company, today's conference is being recorded. If anyone has any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

I would now like to turn the conference host -- over to your host, Mr. Craig Lampo. Sir, you may begin.

Craig Lampo

Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everyone. This is Craig Lampo, Amphenol's CFO. And I'm here together with Adam Norwitt, our CEO. We would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year and welcome you to our fourth quarter 2024 conference call.

Our fourth quarter and full year 2024 results were released this morning. I will provide some financial commentary and then Adam will give an overview of the business and current market trends. Then, we will of course take questions.

As a reminder, during the call, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures and make certain forward-looking statements. So, please refer to the relevant disclosures in our press release for further information.

The company closed the fourth quarter of 2024 with record sales of $4.318 billion and record