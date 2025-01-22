Vertiv Holdings: I Was Wrong - Buy (Rating Upgrade)

Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • I'm upgrading Vertiv Holdings Co to “Buy” due to consistent earnings beats, strong financials, and robust demand for AI-related solutions driving growth.
  • Vertiv's Q3 results showed a 19% YoY sales increase, 88% net profit growth, and solid margin expansion - more to come.
  • I see where Vertiv's future earnings growth should come from (industry's tailwinds and the potential to narrow the marginality gap with the peers).
  • VRT is likely to keep beating the current estimates, which aren't assigning any major premium to the management's guidance. If VRT beats the next few quarters, today's valuation multiples won't matter.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Symbolic representations of good and evil AI morality

J Studios

Intro & Thesis

I initiated my coverage of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in mid-October 2024 when the stock was trading at $112.4 apiece. I thought that VRT was a great AI play but already overvalued, so I suggested

Hold on! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now, you can get access to the latest and highest quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda
11.73K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VRT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VRT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VRT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News