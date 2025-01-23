BCUS: A New Growth And Quality ETF

Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader
(5min)

Summary

  • Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF aims for long-term capital appreciation with a balanced portfolio of 30 large-cap stocks.
  • The BCUS ETF has exposure to growth and quality and is currently focused on industrials.
  • It is difficult to assess BCUS based on its strategy, which is not clearly disclosed, or on its track record, which is short and quite average.
  • For now, a combination of IVW and SPHQ also offers exposure to growth and quality with better recent performance and lower fees.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Piggy bank and magnifying glass with question mark symbol. Copy space

Abu Hanifah

BCUS strategy

Bancreek U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCUS) is an actively managed ETF launched on 12/20/2023 with an objective of long-term capital appreciation. BCUS has a portfolio of 30 stocks and a net expense ratio of

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with risk indicators and data-driven, time-tested strategies. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard
15.91K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BCUS ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on BCUS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BCUS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News