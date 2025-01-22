Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Closes At New All-Time High

Advisor Perspectives Charts
6.24K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • Bitcoin's closing price hit a new all-time high on January 21, 2025, finishing just above $106,000. Earlier in the week, bitcoin touched $109,000 during the day before retreating again.
  • Ether's closing price had some movement this week but ended up finishing mostly flat. ETH is currently down ~1% year to date.
  • XRP surged during the last few months of 2024 and has continued that momentum into 2025. XRP is currently up ~36% year to date.

Creative growing green candlestick forex chart and bitcoin on blurry background. Trade and finance concept. 3D Rendering.

peshkov

By Jennifer Nash

This weekly update tracks some of the largest cryptocurrencies by market share: bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ether (ETH-USD). While both are considered to be high-risk when it comes to investing, the two have foundational

This article was written by

Advisor Perspectives Charts
6.24K Followers
Advisor Perspectives is a leading interactive publisher for Registered Investment Advisors. Our AP Charts & Analysis portion of our website analyzes economic and market trends.

Recommended For You

About BTC-USD Crypto

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Supply
Market Cap
Volume 24h
Volume $ 24h
Compare to Peers

More on BTC-USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETH-USD
--
BTC-USD
--
XRP-USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News