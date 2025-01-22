Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Closes At New All-Time High
Summary
- Bitcoin's closing price hit a new all-time high on January 21, 2025, finishing just above $106,000. Earlier in the week, bitcoin touched $109,000 during the day before retreating again.
- Ether's closing price had some movement this week but ended up finishing mostly flat. ETH is currently down ~1% year to date.
- XRP surged during the last few months of 2024 and has continued that momentum into 2025. XRP is currently up ~36% year to date.
