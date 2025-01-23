OFG Bancorp (OFG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 22, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jose Rafael Fernandez - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Maritza Arizmendi Diaz - Chief Financial Officer

Cesar Ortiz Marcano - Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kelly Motta - KBW

Ynyra Bohan - Hovde Group

Timur Braziler - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for joining OFG Bancorp's Conference Call. My name is Madison, I will be your operator today. Our speakers are Jose Rafael Fernandez, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors; Maritza Arizmendi, Chief Financial Officer; and Cesar Ortiz, Chief Risk Officer.

A presentation accompanies today's remarks. It can be found on the homepage of the OFG website under the fourth quarter 2024 section. This call may feature certain forward-looking statements about management's goals, plans and expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties outlined in the Risk Factors section of OFG's SEC filings. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. We disclaim any obligation to update information disclosed in this call as a result of developments that occur afterwards.

All lines have been placed on mute to prevent background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be given at that time.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Fernandez.

Jose Rafael Fernandez

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. We are pleased to report our fourth quarter and 2024 results. It was another outstanding quarter and year of performance.

Looking at the quarter, earnings per share were up 11.2% year-over-year on a 3.6% increase in total core revenues. We showed consistent operational growth on our plans, including our Digital First strategy. We steadily grew our banking market share. Digital adoption of our new and upgraded products, services and self-service tools keeps