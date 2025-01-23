Investors around the world are focused on some key questions regarding the path of US inflation, the possibility of tariffs, the progress of the Chinese economy, and policies regarding bitcoin. Not to mention some unusual (but not unprecedented) moves in the US 10-year Treasury
Inflation, Tariffs, And Other Investor Questions Answered
Summary
- My base case remains that US disinflation will continue, but I’m closely watching signs of a potential resurgence in inflation.
- It’s possible that we may see tariff threats used as a tool to achieve other policy goals without actual implementation of significant tariffs.
- I believe China’s fourth quarter growth is sustainable, and largely due to significant stimulus from policymakers.
Kristina Hooper, CFP, CAIA, CIMA, ChFC, is Global Market Strategist at Invesco US. She earned a B.A. from Wellesley College, a J.D. from Pace Law and an M.B.A. in finance from NYU, where she was a teaching fellow in macroeconomics.