Inflation, Tariffs, And Other Investor Questions Answered

Jan. 23, 2025 12:30 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, MAGS, TBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS, SPTL, VLGSX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX, VT, IOO, TOK, SDG, ACWI, ACWV, URTH, SPGM, QWLD, NZAC, CRBN, GLOF, KNO, ASET, ESGG, DWLD, VWID, MOTG, MOTO, KOKU, JSTC, FORH, DIVS, GXTG, BUYZ, INFL, TMAT, DGT, DEW, WDIV, GCOW, WLDR, HERD, SDIV, ROBO, BLES, AIVC, UDIV, USPX, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHIQ, CQQQ, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, KSTR, RAYC, KTEC, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, DRAG, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP1 Comment
Kristina Hooper
2.08K Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • My base case remains that US disinflation will continue, but I’m closely watching signs of a potential resurgence in inflation.
  • It’s possible that we may see tariff threats used as a tool to achieve other policy goals without actual implementation of significant tariffs.
  • I believe China’s fourth quarter growth is sustainable, and largely due to significant stimulus from policymakers.

Woman shopping at a convenience store and checking her receipt

Hispanolistic

Investors around the world are focused on some key questions regarding the path of US inflation, the possibility of tariffs, the progress of the Chinese economy, and policies regarding bitcoin. Not to mention some unusual (but not unprecedented) moves in the US 10-year Treasury

This article was written by

Kristina Hooper
2.08K Followers
Kristina Hooper, CFP, CAIA, CIMA, ChFC, is Global Market Strategist at Invesco US. She earned a B.A. from Wellesley College, a J.D. from Pace Law and an M.B.A. in finance from NYU, where she was a teaching fellow in macroeconomics.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News