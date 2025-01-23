Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Nordberg Research as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Dell: Future-Proofing Business Sets The Stage For Earnings Beat
Summary
- Dell Technologies has faced recent volatility, falling 14% in the past 6 months due to a rocky earnings report in November.
- Despite a recent earnings miss, DELL's expansion into AI and its rapidly growing storage and server businesses position it for future growth.
- DELL's server and networking revenue surged 58%, and analysts project Total revenue of $96.3 billion for 2025, up 8% from 2024.
- With a moderate P/E of 20 and trading below its average price target, DELL is undervalued and offers strong growth potential for investors.
- DELL’s favorability amongst consumers and Gartner’s predictions of an increase of 165% in AI computer shipments set a foundation for DELL’s computer hardware segment to continue growing in 2025.
