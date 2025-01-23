AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) is a small-cap company that engages in the real estate business and passes under the radar of the vast majority of investors. The stock has declined 21% off its peak in December, primarily
AMREP Has Become Attractive After Its Recent Correction
Summary
- AMREP Corporation, a small-cap real estate company, has a solid long-term growth record and outperformed the S&P 500 over 1, 5, and 10 years.
- Despite current economic challenges, including high inflation and mortgage rates, AMREP's fiscal 2025 performance has been strong, with significant revenue and earnings growth.
- AMREP's rock-solid balance sheet, with no long-term debt and substantial net cash, enhances its resilience and attractiveness, especially given its cheap valuation.
- While facing risks from competition and potential higher interest rates, AMREP is well-positioned to benefit from lower future interest rates, rewarding patient, long-term investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.