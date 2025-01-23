Year Of The Snake: Lower For Longer Chinese Yields

Jan. 23, 2025 2:20 AM ETCHVKF, CHVKY, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHIQ, CQQQ, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, KSTR, RAYC, KTEC, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, DRAG
Brandywine Global Investment Management
639 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • The Year of the Snake in 2025 brings the promise of wisdom, adaptability, and transformation. However, hopes of renewed economic vigor may continue to slip past China.
  • Instead of optimism, disappointment has set in as the market grapples with the intervention’s smaller-than-expected scale, slower-than-anticipated pace, and lack of concrete follow-through on policy measures.
  • The potential for an aggressive new US administration and looming trade war makes it even more imperative that China finds an antidote for its economic malaise.

Chinese Business Trends. Abstract Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d

By Tracy Chen, CFA, CAIA

The Year of the Snake in 2025 brings the promise of wisdom, adaptability, and transformation. However, hopes of renewed economic vigor may continue to slip past China. The policy pivot initiated in September 2024, while initially spurring a rally

This article was written by

Brandywine Global Investment Management
639 Followers
We believe in the power of value investing, looking beyond short-term, conventional thinking to pursue long-term value. Since 1986, our global experience has generated investment insights and a range of differentiated fixed income, equity, and alternative solutions. As a specialist investment manager of Franklin Resources, Inc., Brandywine Global offers the advantages of an investment boutique backed by the resources and infrastructure of one of the world's leading asset managers. With headquarters in Philadelphia and offices in London and Singapore, we are committed to bringing value to all relationships.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CHVKF--
China Vanke Co., Ltd.
CHVKY--
China Vanke Co., Ltd.
FXI--
iShares China Large-Cap ETF
PGJ--
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
EWH--
iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News