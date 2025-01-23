This analysis turns to Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD), a business development company that primarily invests in middle market first-lien loans. We covered the fund in March 2024, where we assigned a hold rating
Goldman Sachs BDC: Risky, Yet Likely Worth It
Summary
- Goldman Sachs BDC's portfolio has diversified sector exposure, with notable changes in exposure to software, health care, and professional services since our last coverage.
- Despite an earnings miss in Q3, we hold a positive outlook on Q4 revenue and believe a favourable asset-liability spread will lead to a solid EPS figure.
- The BDC's forward dividend yield of 14%+ could make it a lucrative opportunity if price stability emerges.
- In our view, the BDC's salient risks include expensive refinancing rates and its current downside price momentum.
