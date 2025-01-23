After years of rapid growth and massive profits, market conditions are likely to be challenging for business development companies in 2025. Increased competition and rate cuts are expected to slash investment income on floating rate portfolios. Despite
SLR Investment: Navigating Deteriorating Conditions Through Multi-Approach Strategy
Summary
- SLR Investment is a top choice for dividends and capital preservation due to its multi-strategy approach and conservative underwriting philosophy.
- SLR's shares are attractively valued, trading at a discount to net asset value and industry averages, making it a compelling buy.
- Key risks include potential rate cuts and economic weakness, but SLR's defensive strategy and low non-accruals mitigate these concerns.
