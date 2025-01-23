Why United Airlines Stock Is An Even Stronger Buy After Q4 Earnings

  • United Airlines posted strong Q4 earnings, driven by effective revenue management and lower fuel costs, leading to a significant profit increase.
  • Despite fuel cost susceptibility, United's 2025 guidance shows promising earnings growth, with plans to reduce unit costs through fleet modernization.
  • I have raised my price target for United Airlines to $154, reflecting stronger free cash flow and improved EBITDA projections.
  • UAL stock remains a buy, with a promising path ahead, supported by strategic fleet upgrades and effective cost management.
United Airlines plane in Washington D.C. airport

photosvit/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) posted its fourth quarter and full-year earnings on the 21st of January beating on revenues and earnings per share. I analyzed United Airlines stock in October 2024

18.27K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

