Back in early September, I was looking a lot at the companies with operations in space. I didn’t like most of them, but I quite liked Planet Labs (NYSE:PL). I praised them for their improving margins, and for
After Stock Price Surge, Planet Labs Investors May Be Getting Ahead Of Themselves
Summary
- Planet Labs saw a significant price surge, driven by President Trump's space travel statements, but remains an Earth-focused company with improving margins.
- Due to the recent price increase, Planet Labs' price/book ratio is no longer a substantial bargain compared to the sector median.
- The company shows strong revenue growth and improving margins, but remains pre-profit, making investment speculative on future profitability.
- Given the current price, I rate Planet Labs a hold, advising investors to watch for continued growth and margin improvements before buying.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.