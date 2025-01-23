Bitcoin Update: It Still Looks Bullish (Technical Analysis)

Walter Zelezniak Jr
Summary

  • Bitcoin has broken out to new highs above $100,000, and I believe its fixed supply and energy-intensive mining provide a price floor.
  • Technical analysis shows BTC-USD is bullish with strong price action, momentum, volume, and relative strength outperforming the S&P 500.
  • I also own shares in the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund ETF and iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, both showing bullish characteristics.
  • My strategy is to continue systematic purchases of BTC-USD and buy FBTC and IBIT on dips as long as BTC-USD stays above its 30-week EMA.

On November 10, 2024, I wrote about Bitcoin (BTC-USD) saying that I thought the asset was ready to rally. At the time of the article, BTC-USD was trading at $76,794.83. Now that BTC-USD has broken out to new

