On November 10, 2024, I wrote about Bitcoin (BTC-USD) saying that I thought the asset was ready to rally. At the time of the article, BTC-USD was trading at $76,794.83. Now that BTC-USD has broken out to new
Bitcoin Update: It Still Looks Bullish (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- Bitcoin has broken out to new highs above $100,000, and I believe its fixed supply and energy-intensive mining provide a price floor.
- Technical analysis shows BTC-USD is bullish with strong price action, momentum, volume, and relative strength outperforming the S&P 500.
- I also own shares in the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund ETF and iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, both showing bullish characteristics.
- My strategy is to continue systematic purchases of BTC-USD and buy FBTC and IBIT on dips as long as BTC-USD stays above its 30-week EMA.
