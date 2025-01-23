The most common investment strategy for durable income retirement portfolios is based on some mix of bonds and equities. The idea is to access defense and predictability through a meaningful exposure to coupon-paying securities and large-cap equities, which can add
2 Unorthodox High Yield Picks For Your Retirement Portfolio
Summary
- 60/40 or quality bond and stock portfolios present suboptimal ways to secure high and durable passive income.
- While the durability component is fine, when it comes to tangible current income streams, things become less attractive.
- My approach to solve this is to invest in BDCs, REITs and MLPs.
- Yet, the investable universe here is limited, especially if we want to focus on high yield low risk picks.
- In this article, I share two high-yielding picks, which embody uncommon risk and returns drivers and that could be used to diversify our portfolios, while enhancing the overall yields.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.