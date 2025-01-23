3M (NYSE:MMM) closed FY24 with substantial operational improvements, increasing the segment operating margin by 183bps to 20.35%. With Bill Brown’s drive to bring innovation back into 3M through the reallocation of investments towards R&D while
3M Is Structurally Shifting For Durable Growth
Summary
- 3M's focus on innovation and operational improvements under CEO Bill Brown may lead to significant top-line growth and margin expansion.
- Management is aiming to enhance supply chain efficiencies and increasing production launches while improving the firm's on-time, in-full deliveries.
- 3M has a substantial amount of inventory that may be worked down in the coming quarters, potentially acting as a tailwind for free cash flow generation in the coming years.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MMM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.