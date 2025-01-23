The Biden administration was nothing short of hostile towards Bitcoin ( BTC-USD ) and cryptocurrencies over the past 4 years. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) aggressively pursued widespread enforcement actions against exchanges and projects, including Coinbase, Binance, Kraken, Ripple, and in what seemed like a publicity

I have a 7 figure portfolio currently 100% in cryptocurrencies and/or related businesses. I'm researching and sharing the best strategies for long term growth and low risk cashflow in the burgeoning world of crypto and DeFi.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.