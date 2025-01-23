I am updating my analysis on Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) in light of Q4 and full-year 2024 earnings which were released pre-market on Thursday, January 23rd. I had previously rated Elevance Health a strong buy for
Elevance Health Q4 2024 Earnings: Managed Care Continues To Impress
Summary
- Despite a 29% drop in Elevance Health's stock, I maintain a strong buy rating due to a DCF price target of $549.60, indicating 43% upside.
- ELV's shift towards managed care, with strong industry tailwinds, supports sustainable margin expansion and revenue growth, making it a compelling investment.
- Regulatory risks around Pharmacy Benefit Management are mitigated by CarelonRx's diversified revenue streams and a healthy margin of safety in my modeling.
- The recent price dip presents an exceptional buying opportunity, with Wall Street also bullish, averaging a price target of $500.87, a 30% upside.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.