Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) reports more than 4.6 million contract agreements with residents and businesses for monthly services. I think that making forecasts about the future free cash flow figures appears easy. Also taking into account the company's
4.6 Million Clients Cannot Be Wrong About Altice, Which Trades Cheaply
Summary
- Altice USA's long-term contracts with 4.6 million customers make future revenue and FCF forecasts straightforward, supporting a positive investment outlook.
- The company has shown consistent net income and FCF growth, with significant investments in property and equipment enhancing economies of scale.
- Recent debt reduction and restructuring efforts could positively impact stock valuation, despite challenges from competition and interest rate risks.
- Given its current market price, ATUS appears undervalued, making it an attractive buy with potential for future growth through acquisitions.
