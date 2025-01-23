Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

EU weighs bloc-wide EV subsidies amid weak demand. (00:29) Nuclear stocks rally as South Carolina utility to reboot huge project to meet AI demand. (02:32) CNN laying off 'hundreds' of employees; NBC News cuts some jobs - CNBC. (04:00)

The EU is weighing a Europe-wide subsidy program for electric vehicles to support domestic carmakers.

Europe's car industry has been lagging rivals, and is facing weak EV demand.

Teresa Ribera, executive vice president of the European Commission, told the Financial Times in Davos that European carmakers need "a comprehensive view on how to update their capacities and to catch up to what is already being demanded worldwide." She added that EU officials were still shaping options for a subsidy program.

The official ruled out pushing back the 2035 deadline for ending new sales of internal combustion engines. But she said she was open to flexibility on annual EV sales targets, adding that talks are ongoing with carmakers about alternative commitments in terms of investment.

ING expects European carmakers to remain under pressure this year unless there are supportive measures. Meanwhile, there could be a rebound in the European EV market if ambitious EU CO₂ targets for 2025 remain in place.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump vowed to end "unfair subsidies" for EVs. He signed an executive order to eliminate the Biden administration's "electric vehicle mandate" and the goal of ensuring half of all new vehicles sold to be fully electric by 2030. To note, there was no mandate to force consumers to buy EVs, and the 2030 target was not legally binding.

ING expects EVs sales to stall in the U.S. in the short run as carmakers scale back EV plans, although Tesla (TSLA) will likely benefit from reduced competition.

Nuclear-related stocks finished mostly higher Wednesday.

This comes after South Carolina power provider Santee Cooper said it is seeking proposals for buyers to restart construction of a pair of reactors at its V.C. Summer Nuclear Station.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the state-owned utility is betting interest will be strong, with tech giants such as Amazon and Microsoft in need of clean energy to fuel data centers for artificial intelligence capabilities.

The report said that Santee Cooper likely will look to tap a consortium that could include a construction firm, a tech company that will use the power and an additional partner for capital.

Construction of two nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer plant was halted in 2017 after Santee Cooper and the plant's then-co-owner, South Carolina Electric & Gas, had already spent ~$9B; Santee Cooper now owns 100% of the assets at the plant.

The company expects to recover some of the money that was previously spent, the report said, but completion of the reactors would still cost billions of dollars more over several years.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:URA), (NYSEARCA:NLR), (URNM), (XLU)

Nuclear power plant companies Constellation Energy (CEG) and Vistra (VST) extended recent gains, +2.7% and +0.8% respectively, while NRG Energy (NRG) closed -1.1% after spiking in the previous session.

Among other nuclear-related names: Lightbridge (LTBR) +17.4%, Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE) +13.2%, Oklo (OKLO) +9.3%, Ur-Energy (URG) +6.9%, Uranium Royalty (UROY) +6.7%, Uranium Energy (UEC) +6.4%, Cameco (CCJ) +5.1%, Energy Fuels (UUUU) +4.5%, Denison Mines (DNN) +4.1%, NexGen Energy (NXE) +3.9%, Centrus Energy (LEU) +2.6%, Nuscale Power (SMR) -0.1%.

CNN is planning to lay off hundreds of employees.

CNBC reported Wednesday, citing sources, that the cuts will help the network lower production costs and consolidate teams.

Certain shows that are produced in New York or Washington may move to Atlanta, where production can be done more cheaply.

For the most part, the job cuts won’t affect CNN’s most recognizable names, who are under contract, said the people. The news network has about 3,500 employees worldwide.

Sources told CNBC that NBC News is also planning cuts. The job losses will be "well under 50."

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) owns CNN and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is the parent company of NBC News.

Catalyst watch:

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) will hold its annual meeting. The company has recommended that shareholders vote against a proposal that would require that it reassess its DEI programs. The Costco board noted that it does not use quotas, but focuses on offering equal opportunities and fair pay to all employees.

Other companies holding their annual meeting include Simply Good Foods (SMPL), Intuit (INTU), and Air Products and Chemicals (APD).

Twilio (TWLO) will hold an Investor Day event in San Francisco.

Now let’s take a look at the markets ahead of the opening bell. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in mixed territory. Crude oil is down 0.2% at $75/barrel. Bitcoin is down 3.2% at $101,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is flat and the DAX is up 0.1%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) plunged as much as 11% after the company lowered its full-year net bookings forecast, citing weaker performance from EA SPORTS FC 25 and Dragon Age.

On today’s economic calendar:

8:30 am Initial Jobless Claims

11:00 am Kansas City Fed Mfg Survey

