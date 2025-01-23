The last time I wrote about Netflix , (NASDAQ: NASDAQ: NFLX ), published in October 2024, I analysed the company’s third quarter earnings report and dissected the major takeaways, especially the progress of its ads business. I had

Associate Professor in Finance and Corporate Governance at Brunel University London. I am also a CFA charterholder. In addition, I hold a PhD in Finance from University of Durham, U.K. I have six years of investing experience in the Indian and US equities with a medium to long-term horizon. I also actively research on Behavioural Finance, Corporate Governance, Activist Hedge Funds, Cryptocurrencies and M&A and have published in top-ranked peer-reviewed journals. I also currently produce and host a weekly investing podcast, titled The Stock Doctor.'

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.