Netflix: Tyson, Mahomes And Squid Games Don't Deserve All The Credit

Jan. 23, 2025 7:59 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX) StockNFLX:CA
Vinay Utham, CFA
845 Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • Netflix's Q4 earnings beat estimates, adding 18.91 million members and achieving record operating margins, signaling strong profitability and growth potential.
  • Membership surge is not a one-off; diverse high-quality content and strategic live events drive sustained growth and engagement.
  • Ads business shows promise with successful ad tech platform rollout and price increases, positioning it as a future growth driver.
  • Despite strong performance, I downgrade Netflix from BUY to HOLD due to current valuation; await a better buying opportunity.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match Arlington Press Conference

Cooper Neill/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

The last time I wrote about Netflix, (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:NFLX), published in October 2024, I analysed the company’s third quarter earnings report and dissected the major takeaways, especially the progress of its ads business. I had

This article was written by

Vinay Utham, CFA
845 Followers
Associate Professor in Finance and Corporate Governance at Brunel University London. I am also a CFA charterholder. In addition, I hold a PhD in Finance from University of Durham, U.K. I have six years of investing experience in the Indian and US equities with a medium to long-term horizon. I also actively research on Behavioural Finance, Corporate Governance, Activist Hedge Funds, Cryptocurrencies and M&A and have published in top-ranked peer-reviewed journals. I also currently produce and host a weekly investing podcast, titled The Stock Doctor.'

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NFLX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NFLX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NFLX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News