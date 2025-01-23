CLM: This 15% Yielder Is Not On Sale, But It's Still A Buy

(9min)

Summary

  • CLM offers a high 15% yield and has outperformed the S&P 500 recently, but its long-term performance shows significant underperformance since inception in 1989.
  • The fund's portfolio is heavily equity-focused, featuring major US tech companies, and includes a mix of closed-end funds, common stocks, and ETFs.
  • CLM's premium has surged to around 25%, posing a risk for investors who may overpay; careful consideration of time horizon and risk tolerance is advised.

Startled woman scrutinizes the bill at the cafe, registering the crisis of emotion as she"s shocked by the exorbitant price, realizing the hefty sum she must pay.

frantic00/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It's easy for many income investors to look at the Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund (NYSE:CLM), see it beating the S&P 500 over the past year, and want to buy in right away. Who could turn

