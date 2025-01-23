After years of half-filled promises and underwhelming realities, it looks like Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) has finally succeeded in bringing the kind of seamless experience that we all hoped AI, digital assistants, and agents would or could bring to our mobile
Samsung Cracks The AI Puzzle With Galaxy S25
Summary
- Samsung’s new S25 mobile phone comes with digital assistant capabilities that actually work. Plus, it offers options for learning individual preferences that go well beyond what’s been available on other devices.
- Part of this is due to the new level of partnership between Samsung and Google that suggests a deeper level of cooperation and co-design than has existed before.
- Apart from the default action of automatically launching Google’s Gemini personal assistant, what makes the S25 impressive is also that Samsung has integrated Bixby as well as several other custom AI models it created for on-device data personalization options.
Bob O’Donnell is the founder and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research, LLC a technology consulting and market research firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and professional financial community. You can follow him on Twitter @bobodtech.
