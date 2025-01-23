Ever since November, after Trump won the election, I have been writing about the opportunity in midstream energy CEFs (closed-end funds) that offer strong total returns and are likely to benefit from tailwinds in 2025. This is a summary of
EMO: Another Midstream Energy CEF To Consider In 2025
Summary
- Midstream energy CEFs like KYN, NML, SRV, and EMO offer high yields, leverage benefits, and avoid K-1 tax issues, making them attractive for income-oriented investors.
- ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund — EMO — has shown significant NAV growth, but its market price remains discounted; it's best held in tax-deferred accounts due to its dividend income classification.
- The energy sector, particularly midstream companies, is set to benefit from rising natural gas demand and pro-oil policies, with strong prospects for continued growth in 2025.
- I rate EMO a Hold due to its rapid NAV increase, but recommend keeping it on your watchlist for potential future investments.
