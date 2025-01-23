Seagate Technology: Growth Is Just Beginning, Buy Before The Market Finds Out

Michael Del Monte
4.13K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Seagate Technology Holdings plc reported strong Q2 '25 earnings with 50% YoY revenue growth and significant margin expansion, driven by high demand from cloud service providers.
  • Despite a $200mm revenue headwind in Q3 '25 from production issues, Seagate's operational improvements and increased inventory levels support future growth.
  • Seagate should realize a strong free cash flow tailwind through operations and working down inventories in e2h25.
  • Seagate's financial position remains strong with $2.7b in liquidity, reduced debt, and no maturities through FY27.
  • Upgraded rating STX stock to STRONG BUY with a $187/share price target due to robust market conditions and Seagate's focus on high-capacity product sales.

Medium shot of data center with door open to server rack

Thomas Barwick

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) reported strong fiscal Q2 ’25 earnings results with 50% year-over-year top-line growth with continued margin expansion. As the market for storage expands on the back of the continued strength of data

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte
4.13K Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STX, ORCL, DELL, HPE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About STX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News